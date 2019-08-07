Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 31,310 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.66% of Urban Outfitters worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 300,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 299,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 105,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.