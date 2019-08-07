Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,422 shares during the period. First Community Bankshares comprises 0.8% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 3.93% of First Community Bankshares worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

FCBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. 1,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,218. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $524.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.68.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

