Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,853 shares during the period. Community Healthcare Trust makes up about 0.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 3.01% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $22,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,926,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $152,960.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at $733,627.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,792. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $797.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

