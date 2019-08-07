Systematic Financial Management LP Has $25.18 Million Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. MSG Networks comprises about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 103.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSG Networks by 196.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 6,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

