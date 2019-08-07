Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,336. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

