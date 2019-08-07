Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,209 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.83% of Cubic worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 25,700.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $9,587,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUB shares. Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

CUB stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 22,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 1.19. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

In other Cubic news, Director Edwin A. Guiles purchased 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,811 shares of company stock valued at $709,633 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.