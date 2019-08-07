Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 5,772 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.90% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,875,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,315. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,348. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

