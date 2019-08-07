Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 492,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,662,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.76% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $34,320,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 29,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.94. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.