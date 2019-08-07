T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,047,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,734,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 24,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,944. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,829,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

