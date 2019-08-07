Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Down 10.6%

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $49.30, approximately 1,068,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 251,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

The firm has a market cap of $928.12 million, a PE ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 10,093 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $577,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,554.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $117,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

