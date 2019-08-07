Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.25)-(0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.12 million.Talend also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.98–0.92 EPS.

Shares of Talend stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. 1,009,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,639. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $939.87 million, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.