Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $89.15. 448,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

