Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 2,657 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up approximately 3.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 28.7% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 19.4% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

