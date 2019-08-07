Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,417,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,448,000 after purchasing an additional 797,737 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,319,000 after buying an additional 505,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,242,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,247,000 after buying an additional 1,989,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,819,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,869,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,047,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,000. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

