Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,672,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 366,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 245,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,278,000.

IVE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. 34,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

