Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 171 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,868,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,838,000 after purchasing an additional 538,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

