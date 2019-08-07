Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 442 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.71. 5,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.