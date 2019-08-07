Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.56. 2,609,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,080. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

