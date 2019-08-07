Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $55,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 712,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 285,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,293.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,875 shares of company stock valued at $31,013,963 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 2,480,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

