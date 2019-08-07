Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million.

Shares of Team stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 667,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.58. Team has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Craig L. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TISI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Team has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

