TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. 248,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $29.13.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $144,849.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,775 shares of company stock worth $5,200,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TTGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.