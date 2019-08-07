Telcoin Market Cap Reaches $27.74 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.74 million and $204,294.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.04881903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001095 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,184,744,221 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

