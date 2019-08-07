Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 1,595.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

TELL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.76. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Gabelli began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

