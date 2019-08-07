Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $28,911.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,495 shares of company stock worth $5,224,839. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 12,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,876. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.