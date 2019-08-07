Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.08-2.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.46.

Shares of THC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 41,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,820. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

