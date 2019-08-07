Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.0-17.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.16 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.