Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,553,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.74. 1,144,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,751. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

