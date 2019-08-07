Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $707,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,070 shares of company stock worth $15,243,863. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. 254,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

