Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 210,028 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,028 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 210,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 180,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 8,024,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

