Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 7,993 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. 483,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

