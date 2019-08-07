Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in CRH were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CRH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 150,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.40 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

