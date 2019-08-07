Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 16.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) fell 16.6% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.63, 506,248 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 286% from the average session volume of 131,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $155.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $429.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

