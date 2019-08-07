TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Financial Comparison

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TFS Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TFS Financial pays out 312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $464.58 million 10.55 $85.40 million $0.32 54.72 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.23 million 2.83 $4.74 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.26% 4.60% 0.57% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.33% 9.78% 1.10%

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats TFS Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and six full service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

