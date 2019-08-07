Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.22

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and traded as high as $75.01. Thalassa shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 5,068 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.12.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.