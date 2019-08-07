The Carlyle Group LP (CG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.5% annually over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $22.76. 71,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,443. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $822,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,983.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,243.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

