The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of KO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.