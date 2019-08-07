THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) Shares Up 169.3%

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)’s stock price shot up 169.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCKGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27.

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKGY)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.