Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

