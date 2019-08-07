Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 14,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

About Timia Capital (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

