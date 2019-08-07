TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 2976072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $359,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA)

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

