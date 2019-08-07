TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 4.8% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $8.74 million and $82,606.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,350,648 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,335 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

