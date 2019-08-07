Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $544,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after buying an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,951,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $629,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.