TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP David Cushen Sells 8,254 Shares

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLD traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.97. 322,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,580. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.