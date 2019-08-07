Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.60

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.65) on Wednesday. Tp Icap has a one year low of GBX 265.80 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 327.40 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Tp Icap to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

