Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $251.87 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.24.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,515 shares of company stock valued at $34,258,660. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

