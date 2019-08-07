Travelflex (TRF) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Travelflex has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Travelflex has a total market capitalization of $141,298.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travelflex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

Travelflex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Travelflex’s official website is travelflex.org.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.