Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 535.4% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,210. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $41.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68.

