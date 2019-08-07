Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,640 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 26,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

