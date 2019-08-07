Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,229,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,896,000 after purchasing an additional 835,387 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,257,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,039,000 after purchasing an additional 534,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 436,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. 335,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

