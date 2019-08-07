Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

STZ stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. 24,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

